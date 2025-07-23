‘Nothing is being done!’: Boston backlog of thousands of 311 hazardous sidewalk complaints piles up

BOSTON — A backlog of thousands of 311 complaints about hazardous sidewalks across Boston is estimated to cost the city $800 million dollars.

According to city data, of the 5,700 reports of sidewalk defects made throughout 2024, more than two-thirds remained open as of June.

Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy filed a hearing order in April to address the lagging progress.

Neighbors waited months for a hearing to address the tripping hazards all over the city, and it was finally scheduled to happen on Tuesday.

Residents who were eager to testify were disappointed to learn it was cancelled without further explanation.

“Hundreds of residents have reached out to me personally about this issue,” said At-Large Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy. “Some even showed up today at City Hall because there was no formal announcement.”

Councilor Murphy told Boston 25 News she doesn’t fully understand why the meeting was called off by the Enrique Pepen.

Pepen, who serves as Chair of the City Council Committee on City Services, told Boston 25 News he wants to “make sure all the right people are in the room with answers”.

He said it wasn’t cancelled but rather postponed and that he expects to reschedule in August.

“It just delays the process,” said Roxbury resident Ruthie Burton. “Nothing is being done!”

Burton said the cracked and raised sidewalks near her Roxbury home have kept her busy complaining to 311.

She said her complaints are getting closed but doesn’t believe the sidewalks are being fixed properly.

“You should never close out a 311 complaint until the work is actually done,” she said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Burton said her fears were validated when her neighbor fell on a broken sidewalk several weeks ago and busted her knee open.

Others have their own stories about falling on uneven sidewalks.

“I’m 84-years-old, and I’ve tripped quite a few times,” said South End resident Robert Bonds. “The best thing to do if you’re an elderly person is actually walk in the street.”

A City of Boston spokesperson sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

The City of Boston remains committed to improving our infrastructure and ensuring safe, accessible streets and sidewalks for all residents. In 2024, we made significant progress by repairing or reconstructing 16.3 miles of sidewalks - nearly double the average of the previous three years. This marked a major step forward in addressing a longstanding backlog of sidewalk repair requests. The momentum continues in 2025 with the launch of six new neighborhood-specific sidewalk contracts in Allston-Brighton, Mattapan, Roslindale, and Mission Hill. In addition, two citywide contracts have been executed to address both brick and concrete sidewalk repairs across Boston.

To further support these efforts, the Public Works Department (PWD) maintains a dedicated in-house team of skilled craftsmen who provide timely repairs to brick sidewalks reported through Boston 311. Their work plays a critical role in improving pedestrian safety and accessibility throughout the city.

Over the past three years, 73% of capital funds allocated through the Streets Cabinet have been invested in the maintenance of roads, sidewalks, and bridges - demonstrating our continued commitment to strengthening Boston’s infrastructure and enhancing the daily experience of everyone who lives, works, and travels in our city.

