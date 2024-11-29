‘Not worth it’: Why Mass. shoppers are opting to stay home this Black Friday

BRAINTREE, Mass. — With Black Friday just hours away, many Massachusetts shoppers are opting to sit out the retail shopping frenzy.

On a rainy Thanksgiving, no lines were seen at shopping centers across the greater Boston area.

“Avoid the stores like the plague,” said one shopper outside.

Another added, “A lot more online shopping these days.”

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $902 on average this holiday season at retailers nationwide. That would be the largest expected per person since 2019.

Shoppers say, though, they’re used to post-covid shopping.

“I’m just going to stay home and not be in the cold,” said Meghan Lukianov of Framingham. “It’s not like today is the only day. The sales have been going on for a month now in some places.”

Lukianov told Boston 25 she worked at Target for 10 years and had seen her fair share of Black Friday frenzies.

She continued, “I did some online shopping earlier today while recovering from my food coma. I was thinking, ‘What can I buy now?’”

While the Black Friday is at our doorstep, some are still working to pay off their haul from 2023.

CNN reports 1/3 of American shoppers are more than $5,000 in debt from last year’s holidays.

