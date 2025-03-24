‘Not true’: Mayor Wu pushes back on Homeland Security video criticizing Boston’s handling of ICE

BOSTON, Mass. — Two days after Homeland Security released a video criticizing Boston’s handling of ICE operations, Mayor Michelle Wu pushed back at federal authorities.

“This narrative that cities, where more immigrants live, are less safe is just simply not true,” Wu told Boston 25 Sunday.

Homeland Security’s video on X called out Michelle Wu, asking, “Does Boston’s mayor think illegal aliens are above the law? Americans don’t want a lawless nation.”

Does Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu think these violent criminal illegal aliens are above the law? She and her fellow Sanctuary City mayors want a lawless nation.



The federal criticism comes weeks after Mayor Wu testified in front of a congressional committee in Washington DC regarding sanctuary city policies.

ICE raids have been spotted in Boston, East Boston, Chelsea, and others since.

Wu added, “Our city is the safest major city in the country because we are safe for everyone, and because we collaborate every day with the federal government.”

During last week’s State of the City address, Wu emphasized this message.

Wednesday night, she told a crowd, “No one tells Boston how to take care of our own -- not kings and not presidents who think they are kings.”

She told Boston 25 Sunday, “We’re doing everything we can every day to keep people safe.”

Local law enforcement agencies are working in tandem with federal authorities and operations, Wu said Sunday.

Joshua Kraft, who is running against Mayor Wu this fall, said in a statement:

“As I’ve said many times, I do not believe Donald Trump has the temperament, judgment, or character to be president. And what he is doing now is just another example of his administration’s shameful and dangerous lashing out at anyone who dares to have different beliefs.”

