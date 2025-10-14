Not so Expressway: ‘Mess of incidents’ around Boston causing major traffic delays

BOSTON — Pack your patience if you’re traveling in or around Boston on Tuesday morning.

A “mess of incidents” is causing major traffic delays on the Expressway, Boston 25’s Cathernine Parrotta said in her latest traffic report.

Parrotta’s 8 a.m. traffic map showed a slew of red crash alerts along I-93, north and south of Boston.

Crashes were reported on Interstate 93 north before Storrow Drive, on Cross Street at Pennsylvania Avenue, on the southbound side of the Expressway at Massachusetts Avenue, on Route 128 north at Great Plan Avenue, on I-93 southbound before Route 128, and on MA-125 at Ballrdvale Street, in addition to a stalled vehicle on I-93 south at the exit ramp to MA-24 south.

This all comes after a crash involving an Amazon truck blocked all lanes on I-93 south at Exit 15 in Boston around 3:30 a.m.

If you have to hit the roads this morning, Parrotta advised, “Build in extra time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

