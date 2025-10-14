Crash involving Amazon truck blocking lanes of traffic on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON — A crash involving an Amazon truck is blocking lanes of traffic on I-93 South in Boston.

According to MassDOT, the crash happened around 3:23 a.m. around Exit 15 near the Mass. Ave Connector.

The Amazon truck appeared to have jackknifed, and traffic was closed down to one lane.

It is not known what led to the crash and how long traffic delays will last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

