‘Not a cold case’: Investigator says murder of Susan Taraskiewicz remains active 34 years later

BOSTON — It’s been 34 years since a Saugus woman was brutally murdered, and all these years later, her family continues to push for answers.

Susan Taraskiewicz, also known as Su, was 27 years old when she was murdered back in 1992. She was a baggage handler at Logan Airport when she left work to grab lunch for her coworkers and never returned.

The next morning, Susan was found beaten and stabbed to death in the trunk of her own car in Revere.

Since 1992, no one has been held responsible for Susan’s murder.

On Saturday, family, friends, and former investigators gathered at Constitution Beach in East Boston for a vigil to remember Susan. The beach is just across from the airport.

“She was the type of person that once you met her, you’d want to see her again,” said Susan’s mother, Marlene Taraskiewicz.

Susan Taraskiewicz

“For 34 years, our family has had to imagine the life that Su would have lived,” said her sister, Debbie Alimonti.

Bob Murphy, a former lead investigator on the case for 20 years, said the case is active.

“I am no longer the lead investigator, but I can say with complete certainty that this is not a cold case,” said Murphy. “This case is extremely active and, more importantly, it has a very specific focus.”

“The information you have may be what is needed to take this case to the next level,” continued Murphy.

It’s been said that male coworkers harassed Susan at the time. Some of her coworkers were also arrested in connection with a credit card theft ring, which Marlene thought may have been connected to her daughter’s murder.

More than three decades later, a $250,000 reward is still being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

“I know that there’s somebody out there that knows about Susan,” said Marlene. “I realize that even to this day, there are people afraid to come forward, but you can do it anonymously.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 617-272-8817.

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