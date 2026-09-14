Mass. gas prices surging: See what drivers are paying and where prices could head

NORWOOD, Mass. — Drivers across Massachusetts are seeing gas prices rise sharply, with the statewide average now at $4.34 per gallon, according to AAA.

At Rojo’s in Norwood, drivers could find regular unleaded for $4.19 a gallon, slightly below the state average. But fuel experts say rising prices are becoming a growing concern as geopolitical tensions continue to impact global oil markets.

AAA reports the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is now:

$4.34 today

$4.21 one week ago

$4.02 one month ago

$3.12 one year ago

That means drivers are paying 13 cents more per gallon than they were last week, more than 30 cents more than a month ago, and more than $1.20 higher than this time last year.

For many motorists, the increase is already taking a toll on household budgets.

“I do quite a bit of driving,” said driver Paulo Campos. “I travel to Florida, and definitely I feel like the farther I go, the less mileage I’m getting.”

Another driver, Keith Roland, said the higher prices are hitting him especially hard.

“Oh, it hits me in the pocketbook really bad, in the wallet,” Roland said. “Because I have a BMW, so I double and triple the cost.”

Analysts point to rising oil prices as tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global energy supplies. Concerns over the ongoing war with Iran, now in its seventh month, have helped push fuel prices higher across the country.

Experts warn the impact may extend far beyond the gas pump as colder weather approaches. Higher oil prices could drive up home heating costs this winter, particularly for New England families who rely on heating oil.

Consumers may also see higher prices at grocery stores and elsewhere, as most goods are transported by diesel-powered trucks.

Adding to those concerns, diesel prices have climbed to record levels. The average price of diesel in Massachusetts now stands at $6.23 per gallon, the highest on record.

With no immediate signs of relief in global oil markets, drivers and homeowners alike may need to prepare for higher energy costs in the months ahead.

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