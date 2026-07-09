‘Not available’: Brockton mayor still silent on new legal battle with Plymouth County DA

BROCKTON, Mass. — Boston 25 crews were told Brockton’s Mayor Moises Rodrigues was “not available” for an interview Wednesday as security guards stood outside his office door.

The six-year mayor could still be in legal trouble after the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced they’re seeking a criminal complaint charging Rodrigues with assault and battery. Their office is requesting a clerk’s hearing to determine if they will move forward with the case.

“We’re looking for Mayor Rodrigues,” said Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates to two security guards and a spokesperson for the mayor outside his office at City Hall.

“He’s not available right now,” said the spokesperson.

Boston 25 also knocked on his Brockton home for comment but no one answered the door.

The details of the case the Plymouth County DA’s office is pursuing are unclear.

This comes weeks after allegations from a Brockton High School student that she felt uncomfortable after Rodrigues touched her at a parade in May.

That student’s mother confronted Rodrigues as he spoke to the 2026 Brockton High School Graduation class in June — roughly two weeks after the alleged incident.

“You know what you did to my daughter!” she yelled as she was taken away by police.

Roughly two weeks later, a judge terminated a harassment prevention order filed by the student against the mayor.

Boston 25 was told the mayor was unavailable after requesting interviews over the phone and email Wednesday.

Regarding security, the mayor’s team claimed that City Hall has always had hired security. They claim a new security company began detail this Monday.

Boston 25 reached out to the mayor asking how much the security costs taxpayers.

Rodrigues also didn’t show up to Tuesday’s school committee meeting.

A clerk hearing requested by the Plymouth County DA’s office has yet to be scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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