Norwood rallies around skater vying for Olympics nearly a year after parents killed in plane crash

NORWOOD, Mass. — Castle Island Brewing in Norwood was crowded Saturday night. The Skating Club of Boston held a watch party for 24-year-old Max Naumov, as he performed in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, Missouri.

Naumov hit the ice around 10:15 Saturday night. The brewery was silent, as his friends, students, and teachers watched his routine. There were teary eyes as people erupted with cheers when he ended his routine.

Naumov, a three-time U.S. National Pewter medalist, is trying to make Team USA for the first time.

His parents, Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were among six people with ties to a Massachusetts figure skating club who were aboard an American Airlines plane that was involved in a deadly midair collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29, 2025.

“In January there was a question if he would skate again and it was very short time he had that question because he go back on the ice and has worked so hard this year,” Kelly Flaherty, Skating Club of Boston Events Manager said. “There is no one more deserving.”

Flaherty said it’s been a tough year of the club and was excited to see Naumov and other members shine Saturday night. She and Naumov created a program to teach young kids how to figure skate.

“That is probably where Max feels the most connected to his parents. To watch Max thrive this season under the unbelievable circumstances that he has been delt is something special,” Flaherty said. “No matter what happens he should be extremely proud of his season.”

The U.S. Figure Skating roster will be announced on Sunday.

The Skating Club of Boston is fundraising to create permanent memorials for the six people killed in the crash nearly one year ago. They are renaming one of their rinks and plan to create a memorial garden.

The fundraising will also go towards scholarships for students to learn how to figure skate.

https://scboston.org/always-champions/

