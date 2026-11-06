Norwood DPW ready, prepared to tackle flooded prone neighborhoods

NORWOOD, Mass. — Local communities like Norwood are getting ready for the possibility of flooding. Back in 2020, flooding forced Norwood Hospital to evacuate.

Norwood DPW Director Mark Ryan says crews were out preparing for the incoming rain on Thursday.

“We were out clearing catch basins of leaves because the leaves took a while to fall around this part of Massachusetts and now they’re all coming down at once,” said Ryan.

Leaves, trash and other debris can block catch basins.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf says that a Flood Watch will continue in Southeastern Mass. until tomorrow morning “for 2-4″ locally up to 6″ rainfall."

“Street flooding is likely where drainage is slow,” Graf says. “Be sure storm drains are clear of leaves. Areas that exceed 4″ rainfall may see minor river flooding too.”

While crews handle the streets, homeowners have a role to play too, like keeping leaves and debris away from drains when it’s safe to do so and checking your basement sump pumps.

Drivers are advised not to go through flooded roadways, even if the water looks shallow.

“We always tell homeowners make sure their down spouts are draining away from the house, a lot of times the down spouts, the ends might fall off and the water might discharge next to the foundation which causes problems,” said Ryan.

If your neighborhood is experiencing flooding or you notice a clogged storm drain, contact your local public works department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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