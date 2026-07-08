Norwell issues boil water order following detection of E. Coli in town water system

NORWELL, Mass. — The town of Norwell has issued a boil water order for all residents and businesses after E. coli bacteria were detected during routine water testing.

Town officials were notified on July 8 that a water sample had tested positive for E. coli. Norwell is working with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to identify the source of the contamination.

E. coli bacteria can cause illness and pose a particular risk to people with weakened immune systems.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, preparing food, and washing dishes until further notice. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then allowed to cool before use.

Water system users should also discard all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and infant formula prepared with tap water collected on or after July 7.

People who have consumed contaminated water may experience symptoms including diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, jaundice, headaches, and fatigue.

Infants, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to serious illness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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