BOSTON — Norwegian Cruise Line is dropping a Canadian port from several cruises out of Boston beginning next spring and summer.

The cruise line says 17 trips will no longer stop in Halifax, giving passengers an extra night in Bermuda instead.

Norwegian says the change was made in response to feedback from guests.

Halifax will remain a port of call on the company’s other cruises to Canada and New England throughout next year and into 2028.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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