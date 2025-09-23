Northeastern alum named 2025 NASA Astronaut Candidate

BOSTON — A Northeastern alum has been named one of NASA’s 2025 astronaut candidates.

Imelda Muller was one of the 10 astronaut candidates selected from a pool of nearly 8,000 applicants.

Muller, 34, of Copake Falls, N.Y., received a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience from Northeastern University in 2013. She then moved on to receive her medical degree from UVM in 2017.

Muller was formerly a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and served as an undersea medical officer after training at the Naval Undersea Medical Institute.

With expertise in bioastronautics (space medicine), Muller’s skillset sits at the intersection of space exploration and critical medical care. “The future of space medicine is now,” she said during NASA’s press conference.

Muller’s class is the 24th group of astronaut candidates to be selected by NASA since the first–the famed “Mercury Seven”–were chosen in 1959.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

