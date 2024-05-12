Northboro police investigating incident on Howard Street

NORTHOBORO, Mass. — Northboro police are investigating an incident on Howard Street.

Police tweeted around 3:30 that there was a large police investigation in the area of 33 Howard Street with multiple agencies on the scene.

A source tells Boston 25 there was a large gathering with hundreds of people. Multiple people were injured by gunfire.

It if unknown if the house was rented or where the guests come from, the source says.

The Worcester District Attorney and Northboro police chief will be providing an update at noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group