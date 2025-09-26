North Shore teacher not returning to school after suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

PEABODY, Mass. — A North Shore teacher will not return to the classroom after making comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Initially, two teachers at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School were placed on leave following social media posts about Kirk, who was shot to death while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem.

Peabody Superintendent of Schools Josh Vadala confirmed to Boston 25 News on Thursday that while one teacher will not be returning, an investigation into the other teacher is ongoing.

Vadala didn’t disclose specifics on what the teachers posted on social media, nor did he reveal their identities.

The American Federation of Teachers expressed regret over the situation, stating that educators should be allowed to have opinions on public concerns like everyone else.

Teachers in several other school districts were also disciplined over comments about the killing of Kirk, including Sharon, Holden, and Framingham.

In the wake of the Kirk fallout, the Massachusetts Teachers Association urged school districts across the state to stand by educators who have posted controversial messages.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group