2 more Mass. teachers placed on leave over comments about Charlie Kirk’s death

PEABODY, Mass. — Two more Massachusetts teachers have been placed on leave over comments on last week’s assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A pair of teachers at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School were placed on leave on Friday for social media posts related to the killing of Kirk, The Boston Globe reported.

Peabody Superintendent of Schools Josh Vadala told the newspaper that the teachers were put on leave for “alleged violations of district policies and procedures,” including the posts about Kirk.

The specifics on what the teachers posted on social media weren’t immediately clear.

Vadala didn’t identify the teachers.

The Peabody investigation comes as school officials in Framingham, Holden, and Sharon also conduct investigations into teachers’ comments on Kirk.

Kirk was shot to death while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem.

The suspect in Kirk’s killing, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including capital murder.

