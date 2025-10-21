North Shore man charged with attacking man wearing President Trump inflatable

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore man is charged with attacking a man who was wearing a President Donald Trump inflatable at a “No Kings” rally.

It happened on Saturday in Swampscott on the sidewalk along King’s Beach.

Cell phone video shows the suspect, identified as Michael Curll, kicking, pushing, and grabbing the man in the costume.

Jonathan Silveira told Boston 25 News he showed up in the inflatable holding an American flag to display his support for the president.

Silveira insisted he was not looking for a physical fight.

“I just wanted to get Trump out there and show him he has some support,” said Silveira. “I was saying, I love Donald Trump. Go Trump.”

Swampscott Police said Curll ran up from behind and assaulted Silveira.

“Curll uses his right leg to hook around Silveira’s legs, causing him to fall forward,” said a police report. “Curll then re-engages, wrapping his arms around Silveira’s neck and jumping up.”

“The costume was really tight. I couldn’t really move in the thing,” said Silveira. “I felt the pressure on my side. He pushed after he kicked, and I just fell to the ground.”

Silveira’s girlfriend, who captured the footage, also recorded police arresting Curll shortly thereafter.

“By the time I got the costume off, he was already with the police talking to them, saying I hit him with a pole,” explained Silveira.

Silveira denies hitting Curll with the flagpole he was holding.

He said he will continue displaying his loyalty for President Trump unapologetically, even if others may not like it.

Curll pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Monday.

He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court in December for a pre-trial hearing.

