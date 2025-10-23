Norovirus outbreak on cruise ship headed to Boston sickens 75 people

BOSTON — Dozens of passengers aboard a cruise ship bound for Boston are dealing with a norovirus outbreak.

The Oceania Insignia currently has 74 passengers and one crew member affected by the stomach illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cruise line says those who are sick have been isolated, and the ship is undergoing enhanced cleaning and disinfection to prevent further spread.

The ship departed from Montreal a week ago and made stops in Canada and Maine.

It’s scheduled to dock in Boston on Monday before departing on the same day for a 16-day voyage to Miami.

