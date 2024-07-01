‘We have no quit’: Karen Read’s lawyers undeterred after judge declares mistrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — An impassioned Alan Jackson and David Yanetti, defense attorneys for Karen Read in her murder trial, told crowds outside of court Monday afternoon they will not stop fighting for their client after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial.

Read faced second-degree murder and other charges in the death of O’Keefe who was found outside a Canton home of another Boston police officer in January 2022. The defense sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

“This is what it looks like when you bring false charges against an innocent person,” Jackson said on the steps of Norfolk County Superior Court. “The Commonwealth did their worst. They brought the weight of the state based on spurious charges, based on a compromised investigation and investigators, and compromised investigators.....No matter how long it takes, no matter how long they keep trying, we will not stop fighting, we have no quit.”

The monthslong trial saw 74 witnesses, 657 exhibits, and other complex issues.

“Fundamental differences” of opinion for the jury is what ultimately led to a mistrial being declared, according to Judge Cannone. A spokesperson for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said they intend to re-try the case. They also thanked the O’Keefe family for their “commitment and dedication.”

Yannetti credited Read’s strength and courage throughout the legal process. He also thanked Read’s supporters, who showed out in droves throughout the lengthy trial.

Neither Yannetti or Jackson commented on whether or not they would stay on as Read’s lawyers through the retrial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

