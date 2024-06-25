Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury

DEDHAM, Mass. — Supporters have been lining the street for Karen Read outside of the Dedham courthouse every day for the last 9 weeks of her murder trial.

But Tuesday was a different level — the streets were lined with hundreds of people now waiting for a verdict.

Karen Read supporters were camped out in beach chairs, with tents, and waved flags and signs — all saying they believed she was framed and is totally innocent.

Some expressed concerned that a verdict wasn’t reached right away

And most people say they’re not worried at all.

They believe the jury will find her not guilty of murdering John O’Keefe.

The case has garnered national attention.

“Everything about it is just so wrong and it’s scary that 2024 somebody can be so badly framed and have the facts be so wrongly presented I mean it’s phenomenal that this can happen in 2024,″ one supporter said.

“It could be any one of us, any one of us, and just what happened, it’s just horrific,” Kristine O’Connell said.

The crowds are expected to be back out there tomorrow morning as the jury continues to deliberate.

