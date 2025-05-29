WATCH: Cyclist narrowly avoids being struck by oncoming vehicle in Medway

MEDWAY, Mass. — A dangerous moment in Medway was caught on camera last week after an E-Bike rider was almost struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police say the E-Bike rider zoomed through a red light, narrowly avoiding disaster.

"Thankfully, everyone is safe, but it was a close call, reminding us of the importance of road safety," Medway Police wrote in a social media post.

In Massachusetts, e-bikes, mopeds, and bicycles must follow the same traffic laws as motor vehicles, meaning:

Obey all traffic signals and signs.

Yield to pedestrians.

Do not ride on the sidewalks.

"We share this video not to shame, but to educate and prevent tragedy," Medway Police wrote.

Police also said they provide free helmets for any child in need at the station, no questions asked.

©2025 Cox Media Group