‘Tragic case’: Foxborough woman pleads not guilty to OUI charges related to head-on ambulance crash

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Foxborough woman pled not guilty in court Thursday to charges of OUI and child endangerment regarding a serious, head-on ambulance crash in Wrentham.

Jenna Wilson, 40, collided with an ambulance on the night of February 23rd. Her daughter, 8, suffered serious injuries and was flown via medical helicopter from the Main Street scene.

Two EMS personnel inside the ambulance were treated for minor injuries. A patient on a stretcher in the ambulance was also treated for injuries at the scene.

Wilson was released from the hospital with minor injuries on Wednesday, and arrested on Thursday. She posted $10,000 bail.

“It’s a tragic case, we all know that,” said William Devereaux, Wilson’s attorney. “My client is agonized.”

Inside Wrentham District Court, state prosecutors said Wilson was driving from dinner and bowling with her three children at Patriot Place. She dropped her two boys off at their father’s in Norfolk and was heading home to Foxborough with her daughter.

The state says Wilson admitted to having two espresso martinis at dinner. Witnesses say they saw her SUV swerving before it crossed over the center line.

Devereaux told Boston 25 News that Wilson’s daughter is making progress after multiple surgeries this week.

He added, “It’s one of those things you wish hadn’t happened, but it did and now we got to go from here.”

Wilson will be unable to operate a car, drink alcohol, and stay away from the other victims in this case. However, she can see her daughter under supervision.

The DCF is also investigating this incident.

Wilson is expected in court again on April 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group