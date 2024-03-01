Woman charged with OUI in connection with head-on crash involving ambulance in Foxboro

FOXBORO. Mass. — A woman has been charged with OUI following a head-on crash with an ambulance last week in Foxboro.

According to Foxboro police, Jenna Wilson, 40 was driving her SUV southbound on Main Street when she crossed into the northbound lane striking an ambulance head-on.

The accident occurred in the area of 215 Main Street around 6:30 p.m on February 23. The ambulance was carrying a patient, with two ambulance personnel on board.

Wilson’s vehicle had her 8-year-old daughter in the vehicle. She was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other four people including Wilson were also transported to the hospital for care.

Wilson is facing charges including OUI liquor causing serious injury, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Wilson will be arraigned at Wrentham District Court on March 1.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group