‘I think it’s terrible’: Social media trend prompts warning from Plymouth school officials

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — School administrators in Plymouth sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday warning of a “potentially hazardous” social media trend.

The trend is called the “Chromebook Challenge,” according to Superintendent Christopher Campbell, and it encourages students to insert pencil lead, paperclips, or push pins into Chromebook ports.

The intent is to cause the device to smoke or malfunction.

“I just think that where there is a will, there is a way, and TikTok spreads a lot of information pretty quickly, and obviously it’s a concern, but hopefully they’re going to pay attention, and when the Chromebooks start smoking somebody reports it,” one parent tells Boston 25 News.

“Inserting metal or other foreign objects into electronic devices can lead to electrical shock, fire, or even small explosions,” the letter read. “Several incidents have already been reported.”

Parents were encouraged to speak with their students about the importance of responsible technology use.

“We recognize the powerful influence of social media and are committed to working with families to promote awareness and prevent harm,” Superintendent Campbell wrote.

The Plymouth Police Department says they are not aware of any reports at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

