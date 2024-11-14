Stoughton Police officer linked to Sandra Birchmore case goes in front of POST Commission

One of the Stoughton Police officers linked to the troubling treatment of Sandra Birchmore years before her murder is still waiting to learn if he can keep his police certification.

The state’s POST Commission held a Zoom hearing for Robert Devine on Thursday morning.

The commission will decide if Devine will remain a certified officer.

As 25 Investigates has reported, prosecutors believe Devine and other officers mistreated Sandra Birchmore when she was a teenager in the Stoughton Police Explorers Program.

Devine’s lawyers are asking for access to interviews connected to the case before a decision is made.

“There are at least 18 Mass State Police interview reports that have been withheld as part of the internal investigation report which I believe we’re here for,” said Attorney Robert Stowe.

Another officer, Matthew Farwell, is charged in Birchmore’s death. Federal investigators say he had a sexual relationship for years starting when she was 15 years old.

They say Farwell killed Birchmore after finding out she was pregnant.

