‘Prescribed burn’ grows into large brush fire on Joint Base Cape Cod

Emergency crews are battling a massive brush fire that initially began as a ‘prescribed burn’ on Cape Cod Thursday afternoon.

Video sent to Boston 25 showed massive flames and smoke from the brush fire on Joint Base Cape Cod billowing across the Cape Cod skyline.

The fire began as a prescribed burn by the Massachusetts Army National Guard before it grew out of control, the Bourne Police Department posted on Facebook.

The fire is currently contained on Camp Edward, according to police.

The Bourne Fire Department posted on Facebook that smoke from the brush had drifted over the town and residents may see or smell smoke.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 or the business phone line to report smoke odor or haze,” the fire department wrote.

Fire crews are on scene and working to contain the blaze.

“Thank you for your cooperation and help in keeping emergency lines open for true emergencies,” the Bourne Fire Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

