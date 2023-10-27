Search ongoing for driver accused of crashing car in Canton after high-speed chase from Wrentham

CANTON, Mass. — Police have set up a perimeter in Canton after a suspect accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from Wrentham crashed their car in Canton Thursday night.

Troopers pursued a 2020 Honda Accord in the area of Route 95 northbound prior to Exit 19 around 5:50 p.m. after Wrentham Police say the car fled a traffic stop in their town.

State Police say the pursuit was terminated due to safety reasons, but troopers saw the Honda take Exit 23A in Canton.

Canton Police then reported a crash in the area of Neponset Street, where the car was found unoccupied behind a business.

Authorities say the driver fled on foot and are now searching for them.

No further information was immediately available.

Expect a heavy police presence in the Neponset St. area including the MSP helicopter. — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) October 26, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

