NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two people were rushed to a Boston hospital following a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Monday night.

Officers responding to the intersection of Hunnewell Street and West Street around 7:12 p.m. were notified that two victims were hit by a vehicle that was no longer on scene, according to Needham Police.

Both victims were transported to Beth Israel Boston with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a dark-colored Honda SUV, or possibly a sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 781-455-7570.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Police seeking vehicle that struck, seriously injured two pedestrians in Needham

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group