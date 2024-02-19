Norfolk County

One person injured after Audi becomes wedged between two vehicles in Wellesley parking lot

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Wellesley crash (Wellesley Police Department)

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a wild wreck where a car became sandwiched between two others in a shopping center parking lot Monday morning.

Wellesley Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at Roche Brothers on Linden Street.

Arriving officers found a red Audi stuck precariously between a black BMW and a grey Chevy.

Wellesley crash (Wellesley Police Department)

One person sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

