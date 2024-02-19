One person injured after Audi becomes wedged between two vehicles in Wellesley parking lot

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a wild wreck where a car became sandwiched between two others in a shopping center parking lot Monday morning.

Wellesley Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at Roche Brothers on Linden Street.

Arriving officers found a red Audi stuck precariously between a black BMW and a grey Chevy.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

