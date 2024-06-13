‘Once in a lifetime thing’: Fans react to Tom Brady’s star-studded Patriots Hall of Fame induction

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It was a tailgate like no other outside Gillette Stadium on a Wednesday as Patriots fans geared up to celebrate former quarterback Tom Brady.

Thousands of fans were welcomed into Gillette to honor Brady as he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“This is history in the making right here,” said Melissa Weinberg, a Patriots fan.

Brady made history, leading the Patriots dynasty for 20 years, and fans here will never forget it.

“We’re just so spoiled with the six championships, with a 20-year run, it’s unprecedented, it’s been a great experience,” said Gino Fellini, a Pats fan.

“You don’t see him doing this in Tampa Bay right now, right here in Foxboro where the diehards are,” said Weinberg.

Fans say it’s an amazing experience to see Brady back inside Gillette like the good ole days for this special moment.

“You probably wouldn’t be able to fill a stadium for anyone else, for Tommy I think it’s a great thing, once in a lifetime thing for a once in a lifetime talent,” said Fellini.

This was the first time Gillette was opened up to fans for a Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony.

Only for the GOAT.

“Unbelievable, we won’t see it again, not for a long time,” said Kevin Parshley.

