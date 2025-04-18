New video shows the moment a commuter train collided with a tractor-trailer in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — New video shows the moment of impact when an MBTA commuter rail train collided with a tractor-trailer on April 9.

An MBTA spokesperson said the driver of the truck has been cited by police for failure to stop at a railroad crossing.

The collision between a Providence/Stoughton line train and a Ross Express tractor-trailer happened along Pine Street in Canton and shut down the roadway for several hours.

Keolis Commuter Services says the truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash and had stopped on the tracks at the crossing. Canton fire report that one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

0 of 4 MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department) MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department) MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department) MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department)

“Let this serve as a reminder to pay close attention at Canton’s many railroad crossings,” said Chief Robery. “Luckily, there were no major injuries this time, but this could have been much worse.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group