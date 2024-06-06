Multi-vehicle crash sends car screaming into Walpole Starbucks, police say

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area after a car slammed into the side of a Starbucks on Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of High Plain Street and Route 1, according to Walpole Police.

Arriving officers found one vehicle had crashed through the fence of a Starbucks and struck the building.

Walpole car into Starbucks (Walpole Police Department)

It is unclear if anyone is injured or if anyone was in the store at the time of the crash.

Route 27 remains closed while crews investigate.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

