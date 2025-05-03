Man dead following RV fire in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — A man is dead after an early morning RV fire in Concord, New Hampshire.

According to authorities, on Saturday around 3:30 a.m., Concord Fire responded to reports of a blaze of an RV on fire at 277 Sheep Davis Road in Concord.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire coming from the RV and began efforts to extinguish the flames. The fire was determined to be under control within half an hour.

An adult male has been located deceased inside the RV. The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to verify their identity and confirm their cause and manner of death.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Concord Fire Department, and the Concord Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

