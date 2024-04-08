Massachusetts state parks hosting gatherings to view solar eclipse

MILTON, Mass. — People hoping to get a glimpse of the eclipse locally can do so at one of Massachusetts’ many parks.

On Monday, 8 DCR parks are hosting a variety of educational and guided viewing sessions for the eclipse.

They’re calling it “Total-ish Eclipse of the Parks.”

Some activities include a solar system tour where visitors can walk through 12 scale model stations of our solar system across a half mile, an eclipse folding craft that shows the different stages of the eclipse, and a make-your-own paper and string sun clock activity.

They also plan to show people how to create alternative ways to view the eclipse this afternoon either with your hands or paper.

Another program will explore how animals behave during the eclipse.

Events are running from 2:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. at each of these locations:

• Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park

• Blue Hills Reservation

• Borderland State Park

• Nickerson State Park

• Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

• Halibut Point State Park

• Great Falls Discovery Center

• Mt. Greylock State Reservation

DCR is also offering free eclipse glasses at those locations that filter out harmful ultraviolet and infrared rays.

