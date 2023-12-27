Judge revokes bail for ‘Turtleboy’ blogger after alleged assault & battery incident over weekend

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy” had his bail revoked by a Dedham District Court judge Tuesday afternoon.

Days after police issued a BOLO for 42-year-old Aidan Kearney, of Holdon, he walked out of court in handcuffs and will be held in the House of Corrections for up to 90 days.

Kearney turned himself in to police in connection to an alleged assault and battery incident at a Medfield home on Friday night. He is accused of going to the home of an ex-girlfriend after he learned she’d been summoned to testify in front of a grand jury, shoving her, and threatening her.

This incident occurred hours after Kearney was arraigned on 16 felony charges for intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and picketing a witness.

“He is a manipulator. This defendant is a manipulator. Anyone who has any knowledge of his activities, the way he approaches witnesses, et cetera, know he manipulates,” said Prosecutor Ken Mello in court Tuesday.

An abuse protection order was filed this week by Kearney’s ex-girlfriend, the alleged accuser. In that paperwork, obtained by Boston 25 News, she says Aiden Kearney assaulted her and threatened her if she testified.

“[Kearney] told me that if I did not work with him and show him my phone or let him look through my phone that he would have no choice but to have his attorney ‘destroy’ me on the stan,” the victim stated in the order.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Kearney’s attorney played an audio recording that he said is evidence the defendant’s ex-girlfriend was the one threatening him after she took his handwritten notes and wouldn’t give them back. Kearney’s attorney went on to say the women’s accusations are a complete fabrication.

“This is an unstable person who is deranged and is not to be believed and has lied in that affidavit,” said Kearney’s attorney Tim Bradl.

The courtroom was packed with Turtlboy supporters Tuesday who had to be told to be quiet a few times. You can hear some supporters cheering for Kearney as he was escorted out of the courthouse in handcuffs.

For months, Kearney has aggressively accused members of law enforcement and prosecution witnesses of framing Karen Read for the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. She’s charged with 2nd-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Kearney has been leading the “Free Karen Read” movement.

25 Investigates reported earlier this month that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts is looking into the arrest and prosecution of Read by local and state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

