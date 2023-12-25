25 Investigates: BOLO issued for ‘Turtleboy’ blogger, sources say

MEDFIELD, Mass. — A law enforcement BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for Aidan Kearney, the Holden blogger who calls himself “Turtleboy.” Two sources, including a member of law enforcement, told 25 Investigates that police are seeking to immediately be on the lookout for Kearney on probable cause for felony charges of domestic assault and battery and witness intimidation.

This new development stems from an incident Kearney was allegedly involved in Friday evening at the Medfield home of a woman he’s been in a relationship with, according to sources. 25 Investigates is still working to determine what the woman alleges Kearney did to her. The sources said the woman had previously shared information about Kearney with State Police investigators and is considered a witness in his ongoing prosecution that began with his arrest and district court appearance in October.

The case was elevated to Norfolk Superior court where Kearney was arraigned Friday on eight charges of intimidation of a witness, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and five counts of picketing a witness for his controversial activism in the “Free Karen Read” movement. Kearney has aggressively accused members of law enforcement and prosecution witnesses of framing Read for the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. She’s charged with 2nd-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

25 Investigates reported earlier this month that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts is looking into the arrest and prosecution of Read by local and state police.

A judge removed numerous restrictions that prevented Kearney from contacting people he’s charged with intimidating and harassing. However, Ken Mello, a special prosecutor hired by the Norfolk District Attorney warned, “We will be back before the court seeking a bail revocation as well as a dangerousness hearing” should Kearney be accused of any new crimes. A dangerousness hearing is when the prosecution requests a defendant be held up for 120 days in jail.

Kearney’s lawyer Tim Bradl was not immediately available for comment.

At Friday’s arraignment, Bradl told reporters that all of Kearney’s conduct “is First Amendment-protected activity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

