Have you seen me? Milton Police searching for missing man

MILTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in looking for a man who has been missing since August 14.

29-year-old Kevin Brennan was last seen leaving BID Milton on that day. He is a resident of Florida but had been staying in the Quincy area, according to Milton Police.

He is described as a 5′9″, 160-pound Caucasian male who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and suffers from other complicating factors, officials say.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white tee-shirt, black Asics brand sneakers, and a white and gray baseball hat.

Officers were on scene at Turner’s Pond in Milton on Thursday searching for Brennan because that’s where they say his cell phone last pinged on August 14. MetroLec deployed numerous resources to conduct a water search at the pond, but police say nothing has been found.

The search remains ongoing.

Anyone who knows of Brennan’s whereabouts is asked to call Milton Police at 617-698-3800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

