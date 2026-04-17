Car crashes into retention pond in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — The off-ramp connecting to I-495 in Waltham was shut down Friday morning as crews worked to remove an SUV from a retention pond.
Massachusetts State Police and a tow truck were on scene working to remove the vehicle from the water.
Police shut down the nearby off-ramp.
There was no word on the condition of the driver.
The sunroof appeared to be open in the water.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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