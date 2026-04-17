WALTHAM, Mass. — The off-ramp connecting to I-495 in Waltham was shut down Friday morning as crews worked to remove an SUV from a retention pond.

Massachusetts State Police and a tow truck were on scene working to remove the vehicle from the water.

Police shut down the nearby off-ramp.

Car crashes into retention pond in Waltham

There was no word on the condition of the driver.

The sunroof appeared to be open in the water.

Car crashes into retention pond in Waltham

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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