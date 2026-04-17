NHL announces dates, times for Bruins-Sabres playoff series

BOSTON — The NHL late Thursday night announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins are 3-1-0 against Buffalo this season

The clubs have met in eight playoff series, but have not renewed their rivalry since the first round in 2010, when Boston knocked out Buffalo in six games.

Game 1 will be played Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The full schedule for the upcoming series is as follows:

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. (KeyBank Center | TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. (KeyBank Center | TV: NESN, ESPN, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN360, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

Game 6: Friday May 1 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

Game 7: Sunday, May 3 at TBD (KeyBank Center | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

The Bruins finished the regular season under first-year coach Marco Sturm at 45-27-10 and returned to the playoffs one year after tying for the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 33-39-10.

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