North Andover police chief on paid administrative leave at own request

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — North Andover’s police chief is now on paid administrative leave.

According to a report by The Eagle-Tribune, Chief Charles Gray made the request himself.

This comes after last week, when two different police unions in the town voted no confidence in Gray.

Union leaders pointed in part to the controversial Kelsey Fitzsimmons case as a factor behind their decision.

Fitzsimmons, a former police officer, was recently found not guilty of assault following a 2025 incident in which she was shot by a fellow officer while serving a restraining order.

At the time, officers involved alleged that she had pointed a gun at them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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