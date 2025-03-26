Fox that attacked a person, 2 dogs, in Dedham tests positive for rabies, officials say

DEDHAM, Mass. — Officials issued a warning Wednesday after a fox that attacked a person and two dogs recently tested positive for rabies.

Dedham Animal Control says the attacks happened in the area of Sandy Valley Road on Sunday and Monday.

The rabid animal has since been found and captured. Both the person and dogs who were attacked have all undergone the necessary rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, according to authorities.

Rabies is a serious disease that can be prevented with prompt administration of rabies antibody and vaccine after an exposure. Any person who was exposed to the fox’s saliva through a bite, scratch, or fresh wound or through contact with fox saliva to their eyes, nose, or mouth, has had a high-risk exposure to the animal

If you or someone you know had contact with the fox, please contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800. Owners of pets who have had contact with the fox should contact their veterinarian.

