Employee hospitalized after car slams into side of Starbucks in Walpole, police say

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area after a car slammed into the side of a Starbucks on Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of High Plain Street and Route 1, according to Walpole Police.

Arriving officers found one vehicle had crashed through the fence of a Starbucks and struck the building. One Starbucks employee, who was inside the shop at the time of the crash, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured, according to officials.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 1 south and struck a utility pole as it approached the Route 27 intersection. The car then reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and struck the coffee shop.

Route 27 remains closed while crews investigate.

It is unclear if the driver of the car will face any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

