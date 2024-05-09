Drinking water warning issued for Norfolk County town

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Officials in one Norfolk County town issued a drinking water warning due to heightened bacteria but say there’s no reason for alarm.

According to Wrentham Town Manager Kevin Sweet and Director of Public Works, on Thursday, the town’s water system detected a sample collected on Tuesday from 05G Well #5 that tested positive for E. coli. Authorities say it’s a fecal indicator and is used to detect potentially contaminated groundwater sources.

Fecal indicators are microbes that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, and can be especially harmful to infants and immunocompromised people.

“You do not need to boil your water but you should discard all ice, beverages, formula, and uncooked food products made with tap water collected on or before 5/7/24,” officials wrote in a press release.

Chlorinated water samples from the water distribution system were also collected on May 7, and town authorities say none of the chlorinated samples tested positive for E.coli.

Well #5 is one of 5 wells that provides drinking water to the town. It was immediately taken out of service and isolated from the water system, according to authorities.

MassDEP was contacted and is evaluating the situation.

Residents with questions can contact either Brian Antonioli or Dean Johnson at 508-384-5477 or bantonioli@wrentham.gov or djohnson@wrentham.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

