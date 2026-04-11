Kingston Schools: Teacher will no longer be employed at Silver Lake after concerning online video

KINGSTON, Mass. — A teacher at Silver Lake Regional Middle School in Kingston will no longer be employed after a concerning online video came to light.

A TikTok video circulating online allegedly showed the teacher having a sexual type of conversation with a minor.

In a statement, Superintendent Jill Proulx said the school was aware of the online concerns, and they had been in contact with the police department.

“The police are handling this investigation. This individual will no longer be employed by Silver Lake. Student safety is our top priority,” she said.

Kingston police said they were aware of the social media video depicting an adult male appearing to have a sexualized conversation with a social media streamer that was posing as a 15-year-old juvenile female.

The adult male depicted is alleged to be an individual who was employed by the Silver Lake Regional School District at that time, police said.

Police said an investigation was immediately initiated upon learning of the video on Thursday evening, April 9.

As the investigation by the School Resource Officers and Detectives has progressed, authorities say they currently have no evidence that any students have been victimized or received inappropriate communications from the individual. He has not been arrested at this time.

In coordination with the school district, Kingston police said they learned the individual is no longer employed by the school district and is not permitted on school property.

“We hope the public can understand that complex social media-based investigations involving legal process take time, and releasing those details publicly could impede that investigation. We are working closely with other agencies to ensure a thorough and appropriate response,” the department said.

“Given the disturbing nature of these allegations, we understand the concern from parents. Crimes against children are some of the most egregious violations of law and community values. We will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. We want to reassure everyone that student safety is our top priority, and steps were taken immediately to protect our students,” they said.

Anyone with relevant information for this investigation, beyond the short “TikTok” video, is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Matthew Donovan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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