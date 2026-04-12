44th annual Breakthrough T1D Greater New England Gala

BOSTON — Boston 25’s own Mark Ockerbloom and Rachel Keller emceed the 44th annual T1D Greater New England Gala on Saturday night.

Founded in 1970, Breakthrough T1D is “a tax-exempt nonprofit 501(c)3 organization,” founded by families who have been affected by type 1 diabetes (T1D)

The mission statement of the organization is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes, or T1D, and its complications.

85% of type 1 Diabetes diagnoses are in people without a family history of the condition, and half of the diagnoses occur in adults, 20 and older.

“Cures for T1D are a matter of when, not if,” said Breakthrough T1D CEO Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D. “We are closer than ever to taking off our devices and walking away from the condition for good.”

According to Mark Ockerbloom, the event raised a record amount of funds to help support research for type 1 diabetes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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