DA: Man dead after 2 women stabbed at home near Dedham Country Club

DEDHAM, Mass. — A man who allegedly stabbed two women at a home near the Dedham Country Club reportedly died at the hospital Wednesday night after he was tased and pepper sprayed by police.

Officers responding to a home on Jackson Pond Road just after 6 p.m. found two women suffering from stab wounds, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Both women, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The suspect, who also hasn’t been identified, was taken into police custody before passing away at the hospital, The Boston Globe reported, citing Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 DEDHAM STABBING

Morrissey said that it appears the man and two women involved are all related.

The suspect, who “appeared to be in obvious distress,” was tracked down near Country Club Road, Morrissey said. Officers were reportedly forced to use pepper spray and tasers to subdue him.

After being taken into custody, the man started showing signs of physical distress, and life-saving measures were attempted but he later died. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police later announced that there was no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group