Canton votes for independent investigation into the police department after special town meeting

CANTON, Mass. — More than one thousand residents of Canton made their voices heard during a special town meeting Monday night.

Residents voted on a petition for an independent investigation into the police department, largely because some didn’t feel they got answers about the death investigation of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

After four hours, the vote finally passed after a long delay.

One of the proponents for the petition summed up the reason for the special meeting.

“Our town is hurting and out of balance in ways I have never seen before,” Canton resident Tom Birmingham said. “It’s a recipe for conflict but also an opportunity for change.”

Other big votes on the docket included changing the election from April to November, but that vote did not pass.

Article 8, which calls for term limits for select board members, still needs to be voted on.

Lastly, Article 5, which was delayed, was a vote of no confidence in the police department and select board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

