‘Bucket list’: New England soccer fans flock to see Lionel Messi in Foxboro

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With a one of the world’s biggest superstars on center stage at Gillette Stadium, fans from far and wide flocked to Foxboro.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami took the New England Revolution Wednesday night.

Outside before the game, tailgaters prepared to see one of the greatest soccer players of all time take the field.

“Messi is the greatest,” said Michael Collins, a diehard New England Revolution fan. “He is the Tom Brady of soccer.”

Collins Adam Zibuda are two of only a few who lead chants inside Gillette at every home game.

Zibuda continued, “It’s just different. It feels really similar to a regular Patriots game... That helps the team, and it gets people in the know of how fun these games are.”

Some soccer fans like Tim Ritter came to see greatness.

“This is once in a lifetime,” he told Boston 25 before the game. “The chance to actually see him live? unbelievable

Fans young and old filed into the stadium before kickoff.

Before heading in, one Revolution fan added, “I like how there’s more people here. It would be better if they were in the right colors, I’ll tell you that!”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group