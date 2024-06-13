Baby raccoon found in wheel of Dedham car goes unclaimed by mother, transferred to rehab facility

DEDHAM, Mass. — A little raccoon found in the wheel well of a car on Tuesday went unclaimed by his mother, according to wildlife officials.

The Dedham Animal Control Officer initially found the kit hiding in the wheel of a car and was able to extract him. The baby raccoon was placed in a box overnight with the hope that its mother would return to claim him.

On Wednesday, officials checked the box and saw the raccoon was still there, making him a true orphan.

Luckily, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Pembroke, Hare of the Dog Inc, was able to take the kit in. According to rehabilitators, the baby is doing well and has a healthy appetite (along with an attitude).

“Our efforts in trying to reunite baby animals with their mothers is still the goal, and wildlife rehabbers like Hare of the Dog, Inc. support and encourage this, as do our state’s wildlife officials,” Dedham Animal Control said in a social media post. “Rehabilitation involves feeding, enrichment, socialization, independence and instinct stimulation/education, health management, preparation for release, and release itself. It is a long process, that often encompasses overlapping seasons.”

