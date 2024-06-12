Baby raccoon found in wheel well of Dedham car

DEDHAM, Mass. — A baby raccoon was found hiding in the wheel well of a car on Tuesday night after being separated from his family.

Dedham Animal Control says the kit may have been spooked and then nestled into the wheel well once he realized he was all alone.

Pictures show the baby raccoon wedged into the bottom of the wheel, making the rescue more difficult.

Dedham baby raccoon rescue (Dedham Animal Control)

Responding wildlife officers were able to extract him from the car and assess him for injuries.

After seeing the kit was uninjured, the Dedham ACO secured him comfortably inside a cardboard box in a safe location near the car.

Dedham baby raccoon rescue (Dedham Animal Control)

“Our hope is that his momma will hear his little chittering calls overnight and will return to find him,” Dedham Animal Control wrote in a social media post. “We will check on him in the morning.”

Officials say the goal with young wildlife is to never assume they’re orphaned or in trouble when they’re alone.

